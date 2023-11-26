Indian rescuers, two weeks after tunnel collapse, try new tack to reach 41 workers

Indian rescuers began drilling vertically on Sunday from the top of a mountain under which 41 workers became trapped two weeks ago while working on a highway tunnel in the Himalayas, government officials said.

The men, construction workers from some of India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel being built in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

But rescuing them will take much longer than previously hoped as rescuers have switched to manual drilling following damage to the drilling machine, officials said on Saturday.

Rescuers had hoped to finish the drilling late on Thursday but had to suspend operation after the platform on which the machine was placed was damaged.