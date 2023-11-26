    বাংলা

    Indian rescuers, two weeks after tunnel collapse, try new tack to reach 41 workers

    The construction workers from some of India's poorest states have been stuck for 14 days in the 4.5-km tunnel being built in Uttarakhand

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 05:08 PM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 05:08 PM

    Indian rescuers began drilling vertically on Sunday from the top of a mountain under which 41 workers became trapped two weeks ago while working on a highway tunnel in the Himalayas, government officials said.

    The men, construction workers from some of India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel being built in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

    But rescuing them will take much longer than previously hoped as rescuers have switched to manual drilling following damage to the drilling machine, officials said on Saturday.

    Rescuers had hoped to finish the drilling late on Thursday but had to suspend operation after the platform on which the machine was placed was damaged.

    Work resumed on Friday evening only to be suspended soon afterwards as the machine ran into a new obstacle, officials said, without elaborating.

    Vertical drilling started on Sunday and it will take about 100 hours, the officials said.

    Initially, the rescue plan involved pushing a pipe wide enough to pull the trapped men out on wheeled stretchers.

    The men have been getting cooked food via a lifeline pipe that was pushed through to ensure steady supplies of essential goods.

    More than a dozen doctors, including psychiatrists, are at the site, talking to the men and monitoring their health. The fact that the tunnel is closed by the debris is keeping the men warm.

    They have been told to do light yoga exercises, walk around in the two km of tunnel space they have been confined to, and keep talking to each other.

    Deepak Patil, one of the officers in charge of the rescue mission, told Reuters authorities had sent in two mobile phones and memory cards with Hindi films and electronic games.

    Priyanka Chaturvedi, a spokeswoman for one of India's opposition parties, on Sunday asked for an investigation into the accident and asked the government to ensure the safety of the men.

    A member of a panel of experts investigating the disaster said on Friday the tunnel does not have an emergency exit and was built through a geological fault.

    RELATED STORIES
    An ambulance arrives at the tunnel where workers are trapped after the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 23, 2023.
    Indian rescuers hope to reach trapped men on Thursday
    Officials say they plan to send rescuers through the evacuation pipe, using stretchers on wheels, to bring out the 41 trapped men
    One of the workers trapped inside a tunnel is seen after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 21, 2023.
    Indian rescuers close in on workers trapped in tunnel
    The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12
    A Hindu priest prays at a makeshift shrine outside the entrance of a tunnel where workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 21, 2023.
    First images from Indian tunnel show workers trapped for 9 days
    The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12 and are safe, authorities say
    A Hindu priest prays at the entrance of a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Rescue hopes for men trapped in India tunnel rest on equipment
    An advanced drilling machine brought in from New Delhi will speed up the rescue at the site, authorities say 

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps