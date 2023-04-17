Myanmar's junta pardons over 3,000 prisoners for New Year

Myanmar's junta released 3,113 prisoners, including 98 foreigners, to mark the country's traditional New Year on Monday, according to a statement from the military government published on pro-military Telegram channels.

The military-led government has jailed thousands of opponents and pro-democracy activists since it seized power in 2021 and brutally put down protests, drawing global condemnation.

Lieutenant General Aung Lin Dwe, a state secretary of the junta, said in a statement the amnesty is a "celebration of Myanmar's New Year to bring joy for the people and address humanitarian concerns".

A junta spokesperson did not answer a phone call seeking comment and it was unclear who was included in Monday's amnesty.