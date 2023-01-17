Pakistan PM Sharif offers talks with arch-rival India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered his Indian counterpart talks over all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues, like Kashmir," Sharif said in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, telecast by Pakistan's state run TV on Tuesday.

He said he had taken up the issue with UAE's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in his recent visit to the Emirates.