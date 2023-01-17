    বাংলা

    Pakistan PM Sharif offers talks with arch-rival India

    Shehbaz Sharif offers his Indian counterpart talks over all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 07:18 AM

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered his Indian counterpart talks over all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues, like Kashmir," Sharif said in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, telecast by Pakistan's state run TV on Tuesday.

    He said he had taken up the issue with UAE's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in his recent visit to the Emirates.

    "He's a brother of Pakistan. He also has good relations with India. He can play a very important role to bring the two countries on the talking table," Sharif said.

    The Indian foreign affairs ministry didn't respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

    The two arch-rival nuclear powers have fought three wars since independence from British rule in 1947. Two of the wars were over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region, which both the nations claim. Each controls half of it.

    The two neighbours got closer to a full scale war in 2019 when India launched an air strike inside Pakistan to target what New Delhi said was a militant training facility.

    Tensions rose high when India unilaterally revoked the autonomous status of its part of Kashmir later in 2019, which Sharif said resulted in "flagrant" human rights violations.

    Ever since, official talks between the two countries have been suspended, although there were some backdoor diplomacy attempts to resume negotiations - one brokered by the UAE in 2021.

    Sharif said the wars between the two countries brought nothing except misery, poverty and unemployment.

    "We want to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity and provide education, health facilities and employment to our people, and not waste our resources on bombs and ammunition, that's the message I want to give to PM Modi," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh attends the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, September 2 2022.
    India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian minister
    Last year, UAE concluded a broad trade agreement with India that aims to increase bilateral non-oil trade to $100b
    Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via Reuters
    At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
    Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal, where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions
    A policeman sits as he guards an empty bank during a 48-hour long bank strike, in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2018.
    India lets banks use face recognition, iris scan for some transactions
    The new measures can be used to verify identities of individuals making deposits and withdrawals exceeding 2 million rupees in a financial year
    India's main opposition, Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walks with the crowd during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Rally) in Punjab, India, Jan 14, 2022.
    Congress MP dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's march
    Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the MP from Punjab's Jalandhar, was 76 years old

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher