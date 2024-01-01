India's Adani hires global team for Mumbai slum overhaul project

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's joint venture with Mumbai's slum rehabilitation authority has hired a global team to redevelop Dharavi, a key step in rebuilding one of Asia's biggest slums amid growing opposition to the project.

Dharavi, about three quarters the size of New York's Central Park, is a crowded area that houses thousands of poor families in cramped quarters in the centre of India's financial capital. Many residents have no access to running water or clean toilets.

Rebuilding it is a mammoth task, which was first mooted in the 1980s.

The state government of Maharashtra in July approved Adani's $619 million bid to redevelop the area that covers 625 acres (253 hectares), and has been described by officials as "the world's largest urban renewal scheme".