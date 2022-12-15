    বাংলা

    India's wheat stocks to fall further but sufficient, government says

    Wheat stocks in the country’s government warehouses for December fell to the lowest in six years, as prices jumped to a record high on rising demand

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 07:17 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 07:17 AM

    Wheat stocks in India's government warehouses will fall by about 13% by early next month from current levels but will be sufficient for welfare schemes of the country, the ministry of consumer affairs and food said on Thursday.

    Wheat stocks in government warehouses for December fell to the lowest in six years, as prices jumped to a record high on rising demand and falling inventories. India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, placed a ban on its exports in May.

    About 15.9 million tonnes of wheat will be available as of Jan 1, higher than the buffer requirement of 13.8 million, according to a government statement. Around 18.2 million tonnes are available as of now.

    The government said there had been a "fair increase in the sowing of wheat crop as compared to last year", which should boost stocks in the next procurement season beginning April.

    "Government of India has ensured that sufficient stock of food grains are available in the central pool to meet the requirement of all the welfare schemes across the country and prices remain under control," the statement said.

    The statement comes as wheat prices in the country have seen a surge due to a drop in yields. The government has blamed this on lower production last season and the fact that farmers sold the crop on the open market at prices higher than state-guaranteed prices.

    Wheat reserves in state stores fell to 19 million tonnes on Dec 1 from 37.85 million tonnes a year ago, government data showed. The last time stocks for December were this low was in 2016, when droughts in the previous two years had hit wheat output.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, and former India central bank chief Raghuram Rajan attend Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Connect India March, in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, India, Dec 14, 2022.
    Rajan boosts Congress spirits by joining cross-India march
    The former India central bank governor walks alongside Rahul Gandhi during the march to revive the party's fortunes ahead of general elections due in 2024
    In recent days the Air Quality Index in the capital has risen above 350 on a scale where anything above 60 is considered unhealthy, a monitoring agency says
    Air pollution blights India's capital
    In recent days, the Air Quality Index in the capital has risen above 350 on a scale of 500 and anything above 60 is considered unhealthy, according to a monitoring agency
    Credit: Logo of Bjyu's.
    Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt
    Byju's employees say its success is built on the back of an abusive and exploitative work environment and unscrupulous sales practices
    A coal-fired power plant in Poland.
    India's solar boom reverses gas momentum, cements coal use
    If global gas prices remain elevated throughout 2023, Indian electricity producers may continue to burn more coal than ever to generate baseload power

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher