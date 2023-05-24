Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - defence minister

Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party for attacking the state, the defence minister said on Wednesday, a decision likely to enrage his supporters and exacerbate his confrontation with the military establishment.

The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military, which has ruled directly or overseen governments throughout Pakistan's history.

The face-off has brought widespread protests by Khan's supporters, raising new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.