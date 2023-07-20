Top rice exporter India bans most shipments as late monsoon hits crop

India has banned the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, the world's top rice exporter said on Thursday, in a move one export group said could have an impact comparable to that of the Ukraine war on wheat supplies.

The government said it was imposing the ban after retail rice prices climbed 3 percent in a month as late monsoon rains damaged crops. While a late monsoon caused a major shortfall of rain up to mid-June, heavy rains since have caused significant damage.

India accounts for more than 40 percent of world rice exports but low inventories mean any cut in shipments will fuel food prices driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and erratic weather.

"In order to ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market, the government of India has amended the export policy," the government said in a statement that said retail prices were up 11.5 percent in 12 months.