Indian farmers to march to Delhi after talks with ministers fail

Indian farmers plan to continue a protest march to New Delhi on Tuesday after talks with ministers failed to make progress on issues including better crop prices promised in 2021 when thousands camped on highways leading to the capital.

The march, the latest in a series of such protests going back more than two years, comes months ahead of national elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third term, with farmers forming an influential voting bloc.

Participants in the latest march, however, include only a section of farmers from a handful of northern states.