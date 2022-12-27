    বাংলা

    India federal police arrest Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case

    In early 2019, the CBI filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against Dhoot, former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 03:23 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 03:23 AM

    India's federal investigating agency has arrested Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case involving ICICI Bank, a source from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told Reuters on Monday.

    The CBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

    In early 2019, the CBI filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against Dhoot, former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

    The agency alleged that ICICI Bank, under Chanda Kochhar, sanctioned 'high value' loans to Videocon, violating the bank's lending policies, in exchange for an investment by the consumer electronics company's owner in a business headed by Kochhar's husband.

    The CBI arrested Chanda and Deepak Kochhar on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    ndian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022.
    India finance minister hospitalised
    India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi
    India's main opposition Congress Party's leader Rahul Gandhi, his niece Miraya Vadra, Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra take part in an ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in New Delhi, India, Dec 24, 2022.
    Rahul Gandhi's cross-India march reaches capital city Delhi
    Gandhi's mother, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra joined the march
    Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2022. REUTERS
    India plans to mandate COVID tests for passengers from high caseload countries
    Passengers will have to upload their reports on a government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing
    Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand July 26, 2022.
    UN demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution
    Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb 1, 2021

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher