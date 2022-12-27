India federal police arrest Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case

India's federal investigating agency has arrested Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case involving ICICI Bank, a source from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told Reuters on Monday.

The CBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In early 2019, the CBI filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against Dhoot, former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.