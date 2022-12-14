'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

'SUFFER LIKE HELL'

Byju's offers online tuition to a wide range of clients - from the parents of pupils as young as six to adults trying to pass competitive exams for engineering and civil services.

Most employees describe work as an endless grind to meet weekly sales targets of at least 100,000 rupees, which means selling between one or four courses depending on their value.

To do so, salespeople not only spend hours on the phone each day but frequent places including schools, malls and temples to persuade people to sign up, often low-income workers - from market sellers to tuk-tuk drivers - who are not digitally savvy.

"You have to let go of your conscience and be absolutely shameless to do this job," said a former salesperson who quit in September, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I (was) so wracked with guilt sometimes, I could barely sleep at night," she said, recounting times when she had barged into people's homes, shamed them into buying a course for their children, and blocked their numbers if they asked for refunds.

Makhija said Byju's did not train employees on how to make sales, but expected them to close deals by any means necessary.

"It doesn't matter how you do it - do unethical things, promise fake things, make false commitments, mislead, misguide," he said. "Do whatever you have to do to make a sale. We want revenue at the end of the day - that's their message to us."

On their one day off a week, Byju's workers say they are bombarded by emails and messages from their managers, many of which were seen by Context.

In a WhatsApp group, one manager questioned attitudes among her team of salespeople and said "trust that I will make you suffer like hell under me" as she threatened to mark them as absent, cut their day's pay and place them on performance improvement programmes (PIP) if they did not meet their targets.

"Don't drop me any kind of message stating you people are not well ... So do not think of even asking for any such kind of leave," the manager said in a following message.

"You wanna tag HR, go ahead."

Many employees said that failing to meet targets means they are not allowed to take lunch breaks, while five recalled how they had been physically stopped from leaving work - with managers locking their bags away or holding them by their arms.

Byju's said it had a robust mechanism for such complaints, and that it did not set "irrational targets" for its workers.

"Managers are encouraged to look at the quality rather than quantity of work," the spokesperson said. "In the last two years, we have doubled down on fostering an environment where employees feel physically and emotionally healthy, safe, and supported."

All of the workers said it is nearly impossible to take any kind of leave including their entitled one sick day a month. They said they also rarely get any bank holidays, and almost never take any annual leave because requests are never approved.

One Bengaluru-based employee said her manager did not let her go to see her ill mother after she was hospitalised in Mumbai in August.

"He said: 'You get paid to work, not to go on trips' as if I was going on a vacation," she said. "We are treated like animals ... This job is not for the faint-hearted."

Byju's spokesperson said the firm's leave and work policies were on par with the best human resources practices globally.

"Employee well-being is a top priority for us at Byju's and we take proactive steps to ensure that all our employees strike a healthy balance in their work lives," the representative said.

CRACKDOWN ON ORGANISING

In recent years, factions of Byju's workers have tried to rally and unite colleagues - be it on WhatsApp groups or LinkedIn forums - to demand better work conditions.

However, they have faced stiff opposition from Byju's.

One 30-year-old, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of harming his job prospects, said he was fired after he and another colleague set up two WhatsApp groups in September, urging other salespeople to unite and fight for their rights.

They demanded workplace changes such as set work hours, being fairly marked for their attendance, and an end to the arbitrary use of PIPs to discipline employees or fire them.

Nearly 1,000 salespeople joined the two WhatsApp groups, which were seen by Context. But that figure fell by more than half within weeks after managers started threatening workers if they were found to be part of "anti-organisation" groups.

In WhatsApp messages seen by Context, one manager told her sales team they could "face termination" if they did not leave the two groups in question, demanding screenshots as proof.

The former salesman and co-founder of the WhatsApp groups recalled how senior managers had flown from offices across the country to question his team values and suitability for Byju's.

"(They) asked me to leave ... for standing against them, and I had to because it was really impossible for me to take that kind of pressure," said the employee, who was the sole bread winner of his family.

"I'm getting married (next month) and I don't have a job," he said over WhatsApp. "Byju's is not a firm, it's a jail."

About half a dozen workers said that the HR department had turned a blind eye to their complaints, and actively discourages employees from escalating issues to upper management.

Byju's did not respond to requests for comment on the 30-year-old's account or questions about organising and dissent.

Manjari Singh, a human resources professor at the Indian Institute of Management in western Ahmedabad city, said "there was no easy solution" for workers trying to organise or obtain legal recourse over the abusive conditions they describe.

"(Workers) have to come together and fight, but it has to go beyond emails, social media and WhatsApp groups," said Singh, urging Byju's employees to take their cases to court.

Sheena Ogra, a partner at Delhi-based law firm Ahlawat & Associates with expertise in employment law, said workers often hesitated to take legal action for fear of being "blacklisted".

"They have a fear that tomorrow, no employer may want to hire them if they take on the company, or that they may not get proper experience letters from their existing organisations," she said. "It can be very tricky."

MIDDLE-CLASS ASPIRATIONS

Tech and labour law experts say the edtech sector straddles a host of laws and regulations such as the IT legislation and national e-commerce standards, and avoids scrutiny in the absence of a specific policy to regulate the industry.

While the sector largely operates without regulatory scrutiny, experts fear that edtech companies could exploit the hopes and ambitions of a growing number of workers who come from humble backgrounds.

Nearly half of the Byju's employees interviewed by Context said they came from low-income households and were the first in their families to go to university.

They said they want to provide a better life for their relatives with their education - and stressed that it is one of the main reasons they tolerate abuses at the company.

Many also feel trapped because they desperately need their monthly salary to pay off various bills and debts.

Nitesh Kumar, a former Byju's salesman, quit last month as part of a mass resignation of at least 40 employees, saying he had been mistreated in various ways in two separate stints.

The first time, the 26-year-old said he was forced to quit by the company after he fractured his leg in a road accident.

After rejoining, Kumar said he had been subjected to 15-hour work shifts, denied lunch breaks, had his pay cut, and ordered to work when ill because he had not met his sales targets.

Byju's did not respond to requests for comment on Kumar's account.

He said he had initially planned to stay at the company until the end of the year in order to clear loans for his family car and his sister's wedding.

"(But) they (Byju's) made the working conditions so awful, so unbearable with ridiculous targets that I thought I would rather default than suffer any more of this," said Kumar, who is now looking for another job.

"I escaped a proper cesspit ... and finally feel at peace."