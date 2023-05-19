India's Modi to inaugurate new parliament building, shedding colonial past

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building in New Delhi this month, parliament said on Thursday, as his government seeks to shed India's colonial past in a move that has irked conservationists.

India's current parliament building was built under British rule in 1927 and has grown too small.

"The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements," a statement from the lower house of parliament said, adding that there weren't enough seats.

The inauguration will be on May 28.