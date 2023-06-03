Technical glitch or human error: questions surface over India train crash

After a crash involving three trains in India’s Odisha state, questions are being raised about possible operational lapses that could have contributed to the tragedy.

The death toll from the country's deadliest collision in more than two decades surged to 261 and more than 650 are injured, Reuters reported.

Between 6.50 and 7.10 pm on Friday, two collisions took place at Odisha's Balasore between three trains, leaving a mass of wrecked compartments and coaches on top of one another, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.