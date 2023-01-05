India finds 11 omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers

India detected a total of 11 subvariants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec 24 to Jan 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday, adding they were a mix of new and existing variants.

The variants detected were all sublineages of omicron variant of COVID, including the BA.5.2 subvariant and a sublineage of BF.7 subvariant that were driving China's recent coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of COVID-19 variants are currently circulating globally, but a handful that are of concern and are being monitored.