    India to drop pre-departure COVID tests for travellers from China, other countries

    The nation will drop the requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan, the health ministry says

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 06:08 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 06:08 AM

    India will drop the pre-departure COVID test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as COVID-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

    The random testing of 2% of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated Feb. 9 to the civil aviation ministry.

