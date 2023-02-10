India to drop pre-departure COVID tests for travellers from China, other countries

The repayment is meant to avoid any further damage to investor confidence, which has been rocked by allegations of fraud by short-selling firm Hindenburg
India will drop the pre-departure COVID test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as COVID-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.
The random testing of 2% of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated Feb. 9 to the civil aviation ministry.