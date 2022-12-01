India orders rickshaws around Delhi to run on cleaner fuel

No new diesel-powered rickshaws will be registered in the areas surrounding the capital in the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Jan 1, a government body said in a statement published on Thursday.

From 2027, only autorickshaws with compressed natural gas or electricity will be allowed to operate in the region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said.

Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city and its 20 million people essentially breathe smoke on most winter days due to vehicular pollution, construction dust and the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states.