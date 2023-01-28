    বাংলা

    India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135

    The suspension bridge in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers when it collapsed, plunging hundreds into the river below

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2023, 04:41 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2023, 04:41 AM

    Police in India on Friday charged 10 people with homicide in connection with the collapse of a colonial-era footbridge last year that killed at least 135 people, a top official told Reuters. 

    The 145-year-old suspension bridge in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers when it collapsed on Oct 30, plunging hundreds into the Machchhu river below. It had reopened after repairs just days before. 

    Most of the victims were women and children who drowned. 

    Police in the western state of Gujarat have issued an arrest warrant for the boss of the company that managed the bridge and on Friday named him as the main accused in a charge sheet filed in a Morbi court, said Ashok Kumar Yadav, a top state police official. 

    Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of the Oreva Group, best known for making clocks and electrical products, was absconding and a lookout circular was issued for him last week to prevent him from leaving the country, police said. 

    The Oreva Group did not respond to emailed queries seeking comment. Patel's mobile phone was switched off and text messages sent to him could not be delivered. 

    Besides Patel, the more than 1,200-page charge sheet names two managers of the Oreva Group, two ticketing clerks, three security guards and two people from a firm contracted by Oreva to repair the bridge before it reopened to the public, said Yadav.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit:
    India plans to classify clean activities, technologies under a new policy
    Under the proposal the government will certify sustainable activities, which it hopes will attract more funds and give investors an extra layer of comfort
    India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas
    India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas
    The assessment is part of a new, confidential research paper by the Ladakh Police that was submitted at a conference of top police officers held from Jan 20-22
    Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, US May 18, 2017.
    Hindenburg's Adani report 'highly credible': Bill Ackman
    Adani Group has said that it is evaluating 'remedial and punitive action' against Hindenburg, calling the report 'maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched'
    A local resident removes debris from a house of her neighbour damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 26, 2023.
    Ukraine comes under Russian missile onslaught after securing tanks
    Russian forces trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages in an arc of territory extending from Chernihiv and Sumy regions, officials say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher