India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135

Police in India on Friday charged 10 people with homicide in connection with the collapse of a colonial-era footbridge last year that killed at least 135 people, a top official told Reuters.

The 145-year-old suspension bridge in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers when it collapsed on Oct 30, plunging hundreds into the Machchhu river below. It had reopened after repairs just days before.

Most of the victims were women and children who drowned.