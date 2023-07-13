Delhi submerges, schools shut as Yamuna swells

The water level in the swollen Yamuna River in the Indian capital of New Delhi rose further on Wednesday night, flooding homes and roads and prompting emergency measures.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday as the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark, NDTV reports.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had urged the centre to step in and stop the water discharge from the barrage, but the centre replied that excess water from the barrage had to be released.

The barrage has filled up due to very heavy rain further north, in Himachal Pradesh, where the monsoon has brought large-scale destruction.