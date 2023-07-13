Delhi submerges, schools shut as Yamuna swells

The water level in the swollen Yamuna River in the Indian capital of New Delhi rose further on Wednesday night, flooding homes and roads and prompting emergency measures.
The water level in the Yamuna was 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday as the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark, NDTV reports.
The Arvind Kejriwal government had urged the centre to step in and stop the water discharge from the barrage, but the centre replied that excess water from the barrage had to be released.
The barrage has filled up due to very heavy rain further north, in Himachal Pradesh, where the monsoon has brought large-scale destruction.
The Ring Road in the Civil Lines area has been flooded and the stretch connecting Majnu-ka-tilla with Kashmiri Gate ISBT is closed. This spot is barely 500 metres from the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal and the Delhi Assembly.
As the water level rose, authorities shut the water treatment plant at Wazirabad. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit this spot later in the day. He announced this morning that all schools, government-run and private, are being shut down in view of the waterlogging situation.
The chief minister requested people to stay away from flooded areas, and also said the administration is vacating waterlogged areas. He sought the citizens' cooperation for evacuation. "Saving lives is most important. I appeal to all Delhiites to help each other in this emergency," he tweeted.
Although Delhi has not seen heavy rain in the past couple of days, the spate in Yamuna due to the discharge from Haryana has led to immense hardships for people living near the river. Many people have had to vacate their homes as water gushed in. Thousands have been evacuated and gatherings have been banned in vulnerable areas in light of the flood situation.