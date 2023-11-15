Indian workers remain trapped in collapsed tunnel as rescue hampered

Rescue teams were unable on Wednesday to reach 40 workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel in India, as huge boulders were blocking efforts to create an evacuation passage, officials said.

It has been three days since the tunnel collapsed but the labourers continue to be safe and healthy, one official involved in the rescue operations told Reuters.

The trapped men have been given food, water and oxygen through a pipe since Sunday morning, after the tunnel caved in at 5:30 am (0000 GMT).

"A heavy machine is being brought in from New Delhi to insert an evacuation pipe as the current one is being blocked by boulders," GS Naveen, relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh state, told Reuters.