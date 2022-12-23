    বাংলা

    India plans to make COVID-19 negative test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countries

    Passengers will have to upload their reports on a government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Dec 2022, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2022, 11:28 AM

    India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday.

    "In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where the caseload is higher today," minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "People from there who come to India will have to upload their (COVID-19) RT-PCR reports and only then come."

    The passengers will have to upload their reports on a government website and undergo thermal screening upon landing, Mandaviya said.

    India, which has reported the second highest number of confirmed COVID cases in the world till date, will start randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, Mandaviya told the parliament on Thursday.

    Earlier this week, the country's government asked the Indian states to look out for any new variants of the virus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand July 26, 2022.
    UN demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution
    Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb 1, 2021
    H5N8, an Avian influenza subtype among poultry and wild birds, has spread across several countries since early last year.
    India's Kerala culls hundreds of birds after flu outbreak
    The spread of the virus is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks
    Shoppers are reflected in mirror inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, India, Dec 14, 2022.
    India's post-COVID spending boom drives two-speed economy
    The world's fifth-largest economy is expected to grow 6% in the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2024, according to a survey by the Indian central bank
    Chhaya Kharade, 36, an unemployed farm labourer makes tea inside her house in Chincholi, India, Mar 12, 2019.
    India's Rajasthan to halve cooking gas price for poor
    Rajasthan has also unveiled plans to supply households with 50 units of electricity every month for free

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher