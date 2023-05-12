    বাংলা

    Pakistan court orders Imran Khan's release on bail, lawyer says

    The arrest was ruled ‘invalid and unlawful’ by the Supreme Court a day earlier

    Reuters
    Published : 12 May 2023, 10:37 AM
    Updated : 12 May 2023, 10:37 AM

    A Pakistani court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, following an arrest that sparked deadly unrest in the nuclear-armed nation.

    The arrest, ruled "invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court a day earlier, fuelled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.

    Khan arrived amid tight security at the court in Islamabad on Friday as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

    "The court has given a two-week bail," Khan's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told reporters.

    Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested for violence since Khan's detention on Tuesday and at least eight have been killed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan calls in army to stop violence
    Protests turn deadly as Imran Khan’s supporters attack army installations after his arrest and indictment on corruption charges
    Pakistan's Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with the media after the proceedings at the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan April 4, 2022.
    Pakistan arrests ex-PM Khan's party leaders
    Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Imran Khan's cabinet during his four year premiership, was arrested overnight
    Pakistan Army vehicles patrol during a flag march, ahead of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appearance in the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan May 11, 2023.
    Ex-Pakistan PM Khan appears in court
    He arrived at an Islamabad court under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with the security forces elsewhere in the city
    A view of the main entrance of Police Lines, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being kept after his arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence
    The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles

    Opinion

    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain