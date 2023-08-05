Who is Rahul Gandhi, the 'prince' spearheading India's opposition to Modi?

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, whose father, grandmother and great-grandfather were all prime ministers, can breathe a sigh of relief after the top court suspended his defamation conviction, paving the way for a return to parliament.

It is that potent lineage that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seek to attack when they say dynastic politics has no role in a democracy - Modi, in his speeches, often refers to Gandhi as a "prince".

Gandhi, 53, lost his parliament seat in March after a magistrate's court in the western state of Gujarat found him guilty of defaming Modi and others with the same name and sentenced him to two years in prison.

The jail term was suspended and he was given bail to appeal in a higher court but his petitions to suspend the conviction to allow him to return to parliament were rejected by lower courts. The Supreme Court suspended the conviction on Friday.

During the last four months, Gandhi helped his Congress party open talks with other opposition groups to push the idea of a grand alliance to take on the BJP in national elections next year.