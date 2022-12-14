Star economist Rajan boosts Congress spirits by joining Gandhi's cross-India march

Former India central bank governor and renowned economist Raghuram Rajan walked alongside opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday during a cross-country march to revive the Congress party's fortunes ahead of general elections due in 2024.

Rajan, an ex-chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and now a finance professor at Chicago Booth, is the highest-profile non-party member to have participated in the march, which will complete 100 days this week.

His appearance alongside Gandhi as the march passed through the northwestern state of Rajasthan trended on Twitter in India, drawing admiration from Congress loyalists and scorn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).