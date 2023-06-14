Weather office warns of severe damage as India, Pakistan brace for cyclone

Roads will be inundated along parts of India's western coast and thatched houses were likely to be destroyed, the country's weather department said on Wednesday, a day before a fierce cyclone was expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan.

Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy was situated about 280 km (174 miles) from Jakhau Port in Gujarat and was expected to make landfall around Thursday evening.

"It will touch Kutch-Saurashtra coast (in Gujarat) adjoining the Pakistan coast between Mandvi and Karachi and near Jakhau port on Jun 15 from 4 pm to 8 pm in India (1030-1430 GMT)," Manorama Mohanty, the Gujarat director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters.

"As of now, our forecast is that it will cross as a very severe cyclonic storm. After crossing, its intensity will fall and become a cyclonic storm and depression."