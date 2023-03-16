World should move on from Ukraine war, focus on poverty: India's G20 negotiator

Russia's war in Ukraine has brought the world to a standstill when urgent action is needed to address growing global poverty, India's G20 summit negotiator Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

Kant's comments follow two back-to-back G20 ministerial meetings in India in the last three weeks overshadowed by the war, which entered its second year last month.

India, which holds the bloc's presidency this year, has sought to highlight the economic impact of the conflict as well as issues such as climate change and poorer countries' debt.