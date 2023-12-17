India's Modi calls for probe, not debate, of parliament breach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a detailed investigation into last week's major security breach of parliament, countering demands from opposition parties for a debate in the chamber on the incident.

"What happened is very serious," Modi told the Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, his first comments on Wednesday's breach. "There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this."

Police arrested six people, filing terrorism charges against four, after a man jumped into the lower house chamber while members were in session, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. A second man tried to follow him. Both were caught by lawmakers and security personnel, and taken away.

The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the parliament complex in which more than a dozen people were killed, including five gunmen.