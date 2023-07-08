India's federal police arrest three railway staff over deadly train crash

India's federal police have arrested three railway employees on Friday in connection with the country's deadliest train crash in two decades that killed 292 people last month, the crime agency said in a statement.

The arrests were made under Indian penal code sections related to culpable homicide and causing evidence to disappear, according to the statement from The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Of the three people arrested, two are engineers and one worked as a technician for the railways.

The Jun 2 crash at Bahanaga Bazar station, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, also injured more than 1,000 people.

It is India's worst train crash in more than two decades.