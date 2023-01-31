    বাংলা

    India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount

    Imports from China accounts for nearly a third of India's trade deficit

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 09:44 AM

    India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said.

    As many as 18 key government ministries, led by the federal trade ministry, met last week to firm up steps first aimed at cutting imports from China, which accounts for nearly a third of India's trade deficit, said the three sources who declined to be named.

    India has been trying to reduce its trade deficit with China since 2020, when border tensions flared along a contested frontier, but with little success as the country is a key and cheap supplier of goods including active pharmaceutical ingredients, electrical equipment and several chemicals.

    The trade gap with China widened 28% in April-December 2022 from the same period a year earlier, as India's domestic demand continued to support Chinese imports while COVID lockdowns in China crimped imports from India.

    The government is considering ramping up investigations to weed out unfair practices on a "wide array" of imports, from China and elsewhere, one of the officials said, without specifying which goods or what the unfair practices were.

    The industry source said that so far this year anti-dumping investigations have focussed on products such as printed circuit boards and a type of toughened glass imported from China.

    If a trading partner were found to have engaged in unfair practices, it would be necessary to introduce safeguards such as the imposition of anti-dumping duties, the official said.

    India's federal trade ministry and China's embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. China's commerce ministry also had no immediate comment.

    India's overall merchandise exports fell 12% in December from a year earlier, while merchandise imports dropped 3%, widening the deficit by 13%, government data showed.

    The officials said India would also intensify checks on imported goods to make sure they adhere to national quality standards, the two government officials added.

    Reuters reported last week that the government could highlight the rising trade deficit as a major downside risk to the Indian economy in its Economic Survey going in to the new fiscal year from April 1, Reuters reported last week.

    The government is also likely to detail some of the steps to tackle the issue in the Feb 1 budget.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Jan 27, 2023.
    Stocks rout similar to colonial-era massacre: Adani Group CFO
    Adani's seven listed companies have lost about $65 billion in total since Hindenburg Research raised concerns about the group's high debt levels and the use of offshore entities in tax havens
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Mar 30, 2019.
    India court to consider cases against BBC documentary block
    The country’s Supreme Court will consider petitions against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of the documentary that questioned Modi's leadership during riots in 2002
    Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Apr 15, 2015.
    India to use emergency law to maximise coal power output
    The energy-hungry nation expects its power plants to burn about 8% more coal in the financial year ending March 2024
    Snow-covered mountain range is seen from a passenger airplane in Ladakh region September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
    India expects more clashes with China in Himalayas
    At least 24 soldiers were killed when the armies of the Asian giants clashed in Ladakh in 2020 but tensions eased after diplomatic talks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher