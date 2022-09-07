Water recedes in parts of India's Bengaluru, residents venture out

Flood waters receded on Wednesday in India's technology hub of Bengaluru, allowing normal life to resume in parts of the city after two days of incessant rain brought chaos and killed at least one person.

Police said flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas with traffic returning to usual levels, while the city's water utility said it had resumed regular supplies after the flooding closed a pumping station.

"I had to travel to the airport for work and was apprehensive ... but the roads had been cleared and it was all good," said city sales executive Arindam Chowdhury.