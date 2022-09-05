    বাংলা

    India's Bengaluru hit by flooding, traffic snarls after heavy rain

    Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru were under water on Monday after torrential rains lashed the city

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 05:56 AM

    Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru were under water on Monday after torrential rains lashed the city, causing crippling traffic disruptions and prompting offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees.

    The city is home to companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Wipro, all of whom run logistics and other operations from there.

    Several firms, including Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy asked employees to work from home, several people who work there told Reuters.

    Social media asked commuters to avoid certain routes because of heavy water-logging.

    Local television showed wading in waist-deep water and long traffic jams.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops in West Bank, 6 hurt
    6 Israeli troops hurt as Palestinians fire on bus
    Witnesses said Palestinians in a car overtook the bus, spraying it with bullets and, when it came to a halt, tried to torch it. Five among the injured are Israeli troops
    Britain's former ambassador, spouse jailed for a year in Myanmar
    Myanmar jails former UK envoy, spouse for a year
    Vicky Bowman and her husband, Htein Lin, were arrested on Aug 24 for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under
    Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push
    Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier
    The move underlines his government's efforts to boost domestic production to supply a military deployed on two contentious borders
    Women in Indian village take fight for access to water into their own hands
    Women in Indian village take fight for access to water
    About 200,000 Indians die every year due to inadequate access to safe water, the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog said in a report in 2018

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher