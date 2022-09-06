    বাংলা

    Power cuts, traffic snarls as India's tech hub endures second day of floods

    The Indian city has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on Jun 1

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 06:20 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 06:20 AM

    Many parts of India's tech hub of Bengaluru were under water for a second day on Tuesday as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and flooded properties.

    The city, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on June 1.

    Many companies have asked staff to work from home while some residents struggled to empty out flooded basements and shops, Reuters partner ANI showed in video footage.

    Bengaluru's water supply company said on Monday it would stop the supply of water to more than 50 areas in the city for two days after a pumping station that brings in water from 100 km (60 miles) away was flooded.

    The Bangalore Urban district, which is home to most of he city's offices, on Monday received 79.2 mm (3.1 inches) of rain, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

