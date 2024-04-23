US rights report on India cites abuses in Manipur, harassment of media and minorities

The State Department report said over 60,000 people were displaced between May and November in Manipur.

There was no immediate comment on the report from the Indian embassy in Washington.

In the rest of India, the State Department reported "numerous instances" in which the government and its allies "allegedly pressured or harassed media outlets critical of the government."

For example, the Income Tax Department searched the BBC's offices in early 2023 after it released a documentary critical of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government said at the time the search was not vindictive.