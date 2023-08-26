Indian farmers ramp up rice acres amid domestic supply concerns

Indian farmers have planted 38.4 million hectares (94.8 million acres) with rice, up 4.3% on the same period last year, farm ministry data showed on Friday, as a revival in July monsoon rains and higher prices encouraged growers to boost acreage.

Higher rice planting could alleviate supply concerns in the world's second biggest producer of the grain.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

New Delhi's decision to ban overseas shipments of its largest rice export category would be likely to roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain.