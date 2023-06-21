Crematorium fills up as heatwave scorches northern Indian town

A Hindu priest in northern India says the number of bodies brought to a crematorium by the River Ganges has doubled in the past week as a heatwave ravages parts of the country.

"The situation here changed in the last four to five days. It reached 25 to 30 bodies and people were here day and night in the heat," said the priest, Rajesh Pandey, who performs last rites at the crematorium.

The chief medical superintendent for Ballia, SK Yadav, confirmed a surge in admissions at the main district hospital and said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of deaths.

"The patients who came here already had some comorbid conditions and were in terminal stages," Yadav said, without giving the number of deaths.