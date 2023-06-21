    বাংলা

    Crematorium fills up as heatwave scorches northern Indian town

    India has an average of five to six heatwave events annually over its northern parts between March and June and sometimes until July

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 01:08 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 01:08 PM

    A Hindu priest in northern India says the number of bodies brought to a crematorium by the River Ganges has doubled in the past week as a heatwave ravages parts of the country. 

    "The situation here changed in the last four to five days. It reached 25 to 30 bodies and people were here day and night in the heat," said the priest, Rajesh Pandey, who performs last rites at the crematorium. 

    The chief medical superintendent for Ballia, SK Yadav, confirmed a surge in admissions at the main district hospital and said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of deaths. 

    "The patients who came here already had some comorbid conditions and were in terminal stages," Yadav said, without giving the number of deaths. 

    The Indian Express newspaper reported that the hospital has recorded at least 80 deaths since June 15 as temperatures soared to nearly 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in the region, before clouds brought some respite on Wednesday. 

    The deaths in Ballia have triggered a row as the government of its home state, Uttar Pradesh, replaced a district health official for saying that they were due to the heat. 

    On Wednesday, distraught patients lay in front of cooling fans in a packed hospital ward. 

    Brijesh Yadav, 28, said he rushed his 85-year-old grandfather to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing. 

    "Doctors are saying this happened because of the heat," he said. 

    State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to avoid unnecessary power cuts and buy additional power if needed. 

    In neighbouring Bihar state, at least 50 people have died due to heat-related illnesses, broadcaster NDTV reported. Bihar government officials did not respond to phone calls. 

    India has an average of five to six heatwave events annually over its northern parts between March and June and sometimes until July, according to the World Health Organisation. 

    A study by University of Cambridge researchers found that deadly heatwaves, fuelled by climate change, in 2022 made almost 90% of Indians more vulnerable to public health issues, food shortages and increased risk of death.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women labourers rest under a tree on a hot summer day near India Gate, in New Delhi, India May 15, 2023.
    Heatwave kills scores in northern India
    At least 54 people died in Uttar Pradesh and 45 others in neighbouring Bihar state as heatwave scorches the regions
    NDTV/Twitter
    'Severe heat' leaves 54 dead in India's Uttar Pradesh
    The sudden increase in deaths and hospitalisations for fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed an hospital in the state
    A drone view shows dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.
    Coastal areas of Gujarat return to normalcy after cyclone
    The storm caused extensive damage, especially to power infrastructure, uprooting thousands of electricity poles and damaging overhead power lines
    Policemen walk on rail tracks near damaged coaches at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India train crash: DNA test will help claim for body
    Nearly a hundred bodies remained unclaimed in several hospitals and mortuaries across Odisha

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp