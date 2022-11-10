India inflation likely slowed in October, still well above RBI target band: Reuters poll

Indian consumer price inflation slowed in October to 6.73% on weaker food price rises and a strong base one year ago but remained stubbornly well above the 6% upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, a Reuters poll predicted.

That inflation rate, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), is forecast to slip sharply from 7.41% in September, according to the median view from a Nov 2-9 Reuters poll of 47 economists.

Forecasts ranged from 6.40% to 7.35%, with three-quarters of respondents expecting a figure under 7.00%, well below the recent peak of 7.79% in April. The RBI's tolerance band is 2-6%.

Economists warned, however, this was not a sign of a sudden improvement in what is a gradual drift downward in price pressures. That leaves the prospect of higher interest rates from the RBI on the table.

"Definitely the inflation rate in India has peaked, but the easing process would be pretty slow...I do not see any easing of real price pressure," said Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale. "Nobody is expecting us to reach 4% anytime soon. Not over the next 2-3 years."