Sinking Himalayan town puts spotlight on India's hydropower rush

Farmer Shiv Lal barely slept this week, overcome by worry about the deep cracks scarring his land and hundreds of other homes and buildings in a sinking town in India’s Himalayas.

On Jan 2 and 3, Lal and other residents of Joshimath in northern Uttarakhand state woke to find large cracks running through their walls and floors. Outside, roads and walkways had caved in and cracked as the land beneath them shifted.

“I’ve moved my grandchildren and wife to the nearby school because our home isn’t safe,” Lal told the Thomson Reuters Foundation as he stood outside the abandoned house on his plot, which he visits every day and longs to return to.

Like many others in the town, which lies more than 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) above sea level, Lal blames the damage on a hotel construction boom and tunneling for a nearby hydroelectric project being built by India’s state-run power utility NTPC.

“What have we gained from this NTPC project or tourism? I don’t know if I have eaten or slept in days,” he said.

India is striving to boost its hydropower production to help meet a target for overall clean energy capacity of 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. Hydropower currently accounts for about 13%, or 47 GW, of the country’s total power generation capacity.

While NTPC officials and some geologists have ruled out tunneling work as the cause of this month’s devastation in Joshimath, residents’ angry protests have reignited debate about the construction of hydropower projects in Himalayan areas.

Uttarakhand, which is prone to flash floods and landslides, has more than 10 operational hydropower projects, with another 75 being built - among them NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad plant - officials at the state’s renewable energy department said.

Environmentalists say Joshimath’s woes should prompt a rethink about building more new plants in mountain areas.

“Ninety percent of this problem is because of hydropower projects. The tunnel-making process has created havoc,” said Anjal Prakash, research director of the Bharati Institute of Public Policy at the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business.

“India needs to do a rethink and hydropower projects in the Himalayan region should be stopped,” said Prakash, who is also an author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports in 2019 and 2022.