    Police among 5 dead in fresh Manipur violence hours before Amit Shah's visit

    The Manipur chief minister said on Sunday that 40 terrorists were killed over the previous 48 hours

    Clashes killed at least five people, including a policeman, and injured 12 others in India's Manipur, where ethnic conflict has claimed 80 lives, hours before a visit from Home Minister Amit Shah, NDTV reports.

    Alleged terrorists armed with weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and the nearby Sugnu area as fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state on Sunday.

    On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that '40 terrorists' were shot dead over the previous 48 hours.

    "The terrorists have been using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles and sniper guns against civilians. They came to many villages to burn down homes," NDTV quoted Singh as saying.

    "We have started taking very strong action against them with the help of the army and other security forces."

    Singh said the spike in violent attacks on civilians on the outskirts of Imphal valley appeared 'planned and is strongly condemnable'.

    Shah appealed to the Meiteis and the Kukis to maintain calm and peace and work to restore normalcy.

    Shah earlier held a series of meetings with the representatives of the Meitei and Kuki communities and other stakeholders to review the measures being taken for restoring peace in the state.

    Army chief General Manoj Pande also visited Manipur on Saturday to review the state of law and order.

    The violence erupted across the state last month when tribal groups, mainly Kukis, protested against a demand by the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category, which would give them reservation benefits and access to forest lands.

    The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

    The government has imposed curfews and internet bans in several areas to prevent further escalation of violence.

    Fresh violence has also prompted district authorities to shorten the 11-hour curfew relaxation period in Imphal east and west district to just six and a half hours.

