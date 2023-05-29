Police among 5 dead in fresh Manipur violence hours before Amit Shah's visit

Clashes killed at least five people, including a policeman, and injured 12 others in India's Manipur, where ethnic conflict has claimed 80 lives, hours before a visit from Home Minister Amit Shah, NDTV reports.

Alleged terrorists armed with weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and the nearby Sugnu area as fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that '40 terrorists' were shot dead over the previous 48 hours.

"The terrorists have been using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles and sniper guns against civilians. They came to many villages to burn down homes," NDTV quoted Singh as saying.