    বাংলা

    India's sugar output could fall to 32.8m tonnes

    Sugar cane yields in the country’s major producing states fell due to erratic weather conditions, a leading trade body said

    Rajendra JadhavReuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 07:00 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 07:00 AM

    India is likely to produce 32.8 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022-2023 marketing year, down 3.5% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in major producing states fell due to erratic weather conditions, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

    Lower sugar output could limit exports from the world's second-biggest exporter, lifting global prices SBc1, LSUc1 and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to boost their shipments.

    "Rainfall was erratic. Sugar cane crop didn't get ample rainfall during the growth phase and got too much when it wasn't required," said Aditya Jhunjhunwala, president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

    • Output down from previous forecast of 34m T

    • Maharashtra's output falls to 10.5m tonnes

    • Lower output not providing scope for more exports

    The trade body in January was expecting India to produce 34 million tonnes in the current season ending on Sept 30, after harvesting a record 35.8 million tonnes in the previous season.

    The ISMA was expecting output of 36.5 million tonnes at the start of the season in October 2022.

    Reuters was the first to report in December on the likely drop in production.

    Weather trimmed the production of top producer Maharashtra state to 10.5 million tonnes from 13.7 million tonnes a year ago, he said.

    This reduction is not providing space for additional exports from the country, Jhunjhunwala said.

    India allowed mills to export only 6.1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022-2023 season, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration was expected to allow a second tranche of shipments.

    India exported a record 11.2 million tonnes of sugar in the previous 2021-2022 season.

    The country mainly exports sugar to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sudan, Somalia and United Arab Emirates.

    Despite the drop in sugar production, there is ample supplies in the country to fulfil local consumption of 27.5 million tonnes, Jhunjhunwala said.

    The country could start the 2022-2023 marketing year on Oct 1 with carry-forward stocks of 6.2 million tonnes, down from the current season's 7 million tonnes, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Granulated white sugar and sugar cubes are seen in this picture illustration.
    Indian sugar prices climb as production drops
    The price rise could add fuel to elevated food inflation and discourage New Delhi from allowing additional sugar exports
    A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022.
    Iraq's ambition to match Saudi oil output is out of reach
    Iraq's oil output and capacity may peak following growth of around 25% over the next five years, analysts said
    FILE PHOTO.
    India's power output grows at fastest pace in 33 years
    A worker checks a 500 Indian rupee note as a man fills diesel in containers at a fuel station in Kolkata, India, Aug 14, 2018. REUTERS
    Companies, banks bet Indian rupee's recovery has more legs: analysts
    The rupee is on a three week winning run, outperforming the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won in that period

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan