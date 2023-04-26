India's sugar output could fall to 32.8m tonnes

India is likely to produce 32.8 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022-2023 marketing year, down 3.5% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in major producing states fell due to erratic weather conditions, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Lower sugar output could limit exports from the world's second-biggest exporter, lifting global prices SBc1, LSUc1 and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to boost their shipments.

"Rainfall was erratic. Sugar cane crop didn't get ample rainfall during the growth phase and got too much when it wasn't required," said Aditya Jhunjhunwala, president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).