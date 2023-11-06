India's New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution: minister

India's Delhi city will restrict use of vehicles for a week between Nov 13 and 20 to curb air pollution, the local government's environment minister said on Monday, as air quality remained in the "severe" category despite mitigation efforts.

The rule would allow vehicles with odd number plates to ply on odd dates and similarly vehicles with even registration numbers will be allowed on the road on alternate days.

New Delhi often ranks among the world's top polluted cities every year ahead of the onset of winters in November, when calm winds, low temperatures trap pollutants emitted from many sources.