India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in September, the country's top weather official said on Thursday, after the driest August in more than a century.

The monsoon, vital for the $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.

Monsoon rains were 36% below average in August and overall summer rains were 10% lower than normal since the season began on Jun 1, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, told a virtual news conference.

"There have been weak monsoon activities on most days in August and rains were rather weak in most parts of the country," Mohapatra said. "Only some regions that were dry in June and July got better rains in August."