Mining firms blow cold on India's plan to dig deep for coal

India's plan to auction abandoned coal mines to private firms to meet rising energy demand has brought little cheer to the industry as running the mines poses financial, technological and safety risks companies are reluctant to take on, analysts said.

Grappling with unprecedented energy and power demand caused by scorching heatwaves in April and May, the government announced the reopening of 20 coal mines and called on private operators to run them, with a bidding process now underway.

State coal officials say extracting the planet-heating fossil fuel from underground mines does little damage to the surrounding environment, compared with open pit mining.

But energy experts have called the plan short-sighted and out of touch with the green and fair transition the country should be aiming for, saying renewable sources would be a cheaper and quicker fix for India's needs.

Boosting production from underground coal mines will take several years, while potential bidders are worried about the financial viability of the plan, critics say.

Officials argue that tapping high-grade coal reserves in underground mines is a relatively green option, as it would not lead to the land degradation caused by opencast mining.

"These mines can produce 5 million tonnes of coal every year for the next five years, provided all 20 mines are operated and there are sufficient bidders," said . Veera Reddy, technical director with state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), India's largest coal firm.

"We have to encourage underground mining as it is more environment-friendly," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

CIL accounts for more than 80% of India's coal production and it owns 345 mines, 150 of them underground and 170 opencast, with 22 mixed mines, government data shows.

Until four decades ago, underground mines accounted for 75% of India's total annual coal production of 100 million tonnes, but now barely provide 5% of about 780 million tonnes of coal produced each year, government data shows.

In contrast, more than 90% of the 3.7 billion tonnes of coal produced each year in China, the world's top producer, is from its underground mines.

Unlike China, Australia, the United States and South Africa, India has lagged behind in the mass mechanisation of underground coal production and the deployment of machinery at scale, mining firms and experts said.

But Reddy of Coal India is hopeful that coal production from the 20 mines will help meet India's target of producing 1.2 billion tonnes annually by 2023-24.

"India has no oil and gas and we are blessed only with coal," he said, adding that coal mining can be done in a way that does not harm the environment.