India expedites visas for Chinese professionals in some sectors

India has framed new rules to expedite clearing of visas for Chinese nationals working in the sectors where the government has offered incentives to boost local manufacturing, a government source said on Wednesday.

Relations between the two nations have plummeted after soldiers from both sides clashed in the Himalayas in 2020 and investments have been put under additional scrutiny.

During a review of India's main industry incentive scheme also known as production linked scheme (PLI) company executives asked the government to expedite visas for Chinese professionals as it was slowing investments.

"A new SOP (standard operating procedure) has been circulated for those working in the PLI sector. This will help streamline visa approvals and yes this is for Chinese nationals," one government official, who declined to be named, told reporters in New Delhi.

India is trying to attract investments to its nearly $24 billion PLI, launched in 2020 that covers 14 sectors ranging from electronic products to drones.

The details of the new rules were not immediately available. The ministry of external and home affairs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.