Congress MP dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's cross-India march

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary has died of a heart attack in India's Punjab during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Rally) march led by Rahul Gandhi, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The party's MP from Jalandhar, collapsed during the march in Punjab's Phillaur on Saturday. He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance, but the doctors could not save him. The politician was 76 years old.

Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the march, left the march midway and rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader had been taken, a party leader told NDTV. Gandhi is likely to meet Chaudhary's family at his home in Jalandhar later today.