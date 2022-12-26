    বাংলা

    India finance minister hospitalised but fine

    India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM

    India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

    "Nothing serious. She is fine," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

    It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised.

    The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

