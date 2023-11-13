Construction ban to fight pollution compounds misery for Delhi labourers

Totaram Maurya heaves bricks and sacks of cement on building sites in New Delhi to feed his family of seven. But he's been stuck at home with no pay for more than 10 days because of a ban on building work aimed at easing a toxic smog over the city.

"If I'm going to get sick from air pollution and die then I would prefer to die while working as I have mouths to feed," said Maurya, his bamboo hut on the banks of the Yamuna river shrouded in a murky haze.

Delhi, a city of 20 million people, is the world's most polluted capital. It has been gripped by poor air quality since early this month, as happens every year despite government pledges to fix the problem.

Bans on construction, in the hope of keeping down the dust and reducing vehicle exhaust, are not new.

Thousands of labourers like Maurya have been put out of work as authorities struggle to clear fine particles in the air that can rise to levels almost 20 times higher than a World Health Organization (WHO) safe limit.