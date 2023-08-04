    বাংলা

    Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide

    The incident occurred after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state

    Rescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed away structures into a river below, officials said.

    The incident occurred Thursday night after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official.

    At least 12 to 13 people, who were on the trek route to the Kedarnath temple - a holy site for Hindus - could be missing, Rajwar added.

