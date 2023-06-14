Cyclone Biparjoy off India, Pakistan: what you need to know

A powerful cyclone, named Biparjoy, is inching closer to India and Pakistan. Here are key details regarding its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries to minimise damage it may cause to life and property.

LANDFALL

The 'very severe cyclonic storm' developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

WIND SPEED

The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 125-135 km per hour (78-84 miles) gusting up to 150 km per hour.

CURRENT LOCATION

According to India's weather office, the storm, on Wednesday morning, lay centred about 280 km (174 miles) west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi.