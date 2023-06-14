    বাংলা

    Cyclone Biparjoy off India, Pakistan: what you need to know

    Here are key details about its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries

    Reuters
    Published : 14 June 2023, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 08:50 AM

    A powerful cyclone, named Biparjoy, is inching closer to India and Pakistan. Here are key details regarding its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries to minimise damage it may cause to life and property.

    LANDFALL

    The 'very severe cyclonic storm' developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

    WIND SPEED

    The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 125-135 km per hour (78-84 miles) gusting up to 150 km per hour.

    CURRENT LOCATION

    According to India's weather office, the storm, on Wednesday morning, lay centred about 280 km (174 miles) west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi.

    FATALITIES

    Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone, including rough seas and wall collapses.

    EVACUATION

    India: About 45,000 people have been evacuated from coastal districts in Gujarat so far.

    Pakistan: About 100,000 people to be evacuated from vulnerable areas by Wednesday morning.

    OTHER DISASTER MITIGATION MEASURES

    India:

    Fishing has been suspended in Gujarat and fishermen at sea have been called back.

    Schools in the state have been closed.

    Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended.

    A total of 67 trains have been cancelled.

    Cumulatively 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

    Pakistan:

    Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of the country's coast.

    Hospitals have been put on high alert.

    RELATED STORIES
    View of residential buildings as the rising waves splash, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 13, 2023.
    Weather office warns of severe damage as India, Pakistan brace for cyclone
    The warnings come a day before the fierce cyclone is expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan
    View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2023.
    Severe cyclone likely to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday
    The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan
    Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone
    7 dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone
    Four boys drowned after venturing into rough seas in Mumbai while uprooting trees resulting in wall collapse killed three others in Gujarat
    View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi’s Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2023.
    India puts coastal states on alert amid cyclone storm warning
    Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian sea would intensify over the next 24 hours, meteorologists warn

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain