'Outright lie': India denies threatening to shut down Twitter

India threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation the Indian government dismissed as an "outright lie".

Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, said on Monday that India threatened the company with a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with government requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over protests by farmers in 2020 and 2021.

"It manifested in ways such as: 'We will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us; 'we will raid the homes of your employees', which they did; And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said in an interviewwith YouTube news show Breaking Points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has repeatedly denied engaging in online censorship and said on Tuesday that Dorsey's assertions were an "outright lie".