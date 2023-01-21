Despite India's economic growth, few jobs and meagre pay for urban youth

Globally, India remains a "bright spot" amid growing fears of a recession in the United States and Europe, and the economy is projected to grow below 6% in the next financial year starting in April, down from estimated 7% growth in the current fiscal year.

But, hiring in export-dependent manufacturing sectors like engineering, textile and software has slowed as companies face a decline in overseas demand - reflected in falling exports of manufactured goods, down 12.2% year-on-year in December.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unemployment is emerging as a major challenge along with high inflation, and could prove costly in state elections later this year and a general election in mid-2024, analysts said.

"The unemployment problem has become acute," said Arun Kumar, an economist and a former professor at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. He said small businesses - which employ nearly 90% of workers - were shutting down and growth was being led by large companies and services.

Hiring in IT, software, education and retail fell up to 28% in December from a year ago, data compiled by Naukri.com, India's biggest recruitment consultancy, showed, though it remained resilient in insurance, banking and auto sectors.

The online platform said it saw a near 14% rise in job applicants to around 7.6 million in 2022 from a year earlier.

According to the latest government data, the number of workers joining firms with social security benefits fell for the third month in a row to 0.7 million in October, while the urban labour force participation rate rose to 47.9% in the September quarter, up 1% from a year earlier.

NO WELL-PAID JOBS

Many young workers say they prefer to wait for skilled jobs they have been trained for, instead of accepting badly paid menial jobs on offer.

This has pushed up unemployment in some states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar to record levels.

In the northern state of Haryana - a manufacturing hub where global companies like Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS are located - the unemployment rate shot up to a historic high of 37.4% in December from around 20% before the pandemic.

"I need at least a 20,000 rupees salary after three years of a course in electronics," said Anjali Yadav, a female student at a polytechnic college in Faridabad, which is in Haryana.

Factories and firms there were not ready to pay more than 10,000 to 12,000 rupees a month, said Mithlesh Kumar, a trade union leader.

Another job seeker, Uttam Shaili, 22, said that after a two-year course studying to be an electronics mechanic he would prefer to "stay at home" than accept a low paying job.