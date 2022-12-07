Microfinance turns India's rural women into budding entrepreneurs

Vivek Tiwari, the managing director and chief executive officer of New Delhi-based Satya MicroCapital Limited, said one of the main challenges for his teams was battling informal lenders in new places.

"They don't want us in these markets," he said, recalling an incident in which his colleagues were held at gunpoint in a northern village by local moneylenders.

Tiwari, also the vice chair of Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory organisation for the sector, said that despite obstacles MFIs were making significant inroads in unbanked and financially unserved parts of India.

More than 60 million Indian women currently hold small, collateral-free loans, impacting as many as 300 million families in the country of some 1.4 billion people, according to the MFIN.

"We are giving more freedom to people. They can borrow and repay with pride. That's why they don't want to get into the traps set by moneylenders again," Tiwari said.

'BIG DREAMS'

MFIs offer doorstep credit and also financial literacy training, which includes how to access banking services and repay loans responsibly as well as planning future investments and savings.

All of the women interviewed said such programmes not only helped them dodge loan sharks and break debt cycles, but had also equipped them to start small businesses that had eased their cash flow problems, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They highlighted the benefits for household budgeting, their children's education and nutrition, and during emergencies.

Several women said they were most thrilled about generating jobs and incomes for fellow villagers.

"After I bought two sewing machines, I hired a young man to help keep up with the demand," said Kiran Devi, who pays her sole employee 7,000 rupees at her home-based tailor shop, which she started last year with a 50,000-loan in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Such accomplishments encourage disciplined repayment by women - with timely collections recorded at nearly 99% - which in turn brings other benefits such as access to bigger loan amounts and better terms, industry experts say.

Anshukant Taneja, head of the micro finance programme at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has supported more than 8 million female borrowers in India, said such initiatives also boost women's community roles.

With more economic progress and regulatory easing in the country, he hopes to see MFIs deliver other financial products such as micro-insurance, small mortgages and a channel to mobilise savings.

In the meantime MFIs face a series of challenges, he said, including how to manage their portfolios and ensure borrowers have loans that match their income levels to prevent excessive lending, and expanding their programme to remote areas where costs may be high and there are fewer borrowers.

For now, women like Mithilesh Yadav are chalking out future goals with the aid of micro loans. From being a housewife to becoming the owner of small grocery and a tailor shop, the 26-year-old said she had never imagined "living so comfortably".

Over the last seven years, Yadav has taken a series of loans to fulfill some of her childhood ambitions, including owning a home and a car. But she said she was not done yet, with plans to open a beauty salon and buy land for her children.

"My siblings and I struggled a lot. We had to drop out of school early and help our parents with labour work," said the mother-of-two at her store in Madhya Pradesh, where she taught herself how to sew by watching YouTube videos.

"But I still have big dreams. I want to be a successful businesswoman who my children look up to."