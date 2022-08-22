Cholera tragedy in Indian village sheds light on power debts

Clean water had just started sputtering from newly installed taps in Pachdongri village in western India last month when the power supply to the hilly hamlet was cut off for unpaid bills.

Residents link this power outage to a cholera outbreak that followed, claiming five lives.

Pachdongri's outstanding power bill of 52,000 rupees ($657), pending for about five months, accounts for a tiny part of the huge strain on India's stressed electricity supply chain, in which power distributors owe $12.52 billion to largely thermal generating companies.

The utilities must pay coal firms upfront to buy the fossil fuel to produce electricity, but are struggling to do so as their cash flow is squeezed due to consumers failing to pay for their power, threatening supply.

As India tries to cut its power sector's losses with financial aid to utilities and promotion of solar energy in agriculture, the financial stress on the sector has tragically impacted Pachdongri, a village of fewer than 1,000 people.

"If water supply had continued, the deaths could have been avoided as people consumed contaminated water from a well," said Sanjay Bhuta Jamunkar, 32, the council head for five villages, including Pachdongri, in western Maharashtra state.

Following the cholera outbreak, the government issued orders to utilities not to disconnect the power supply to public water works, and the state is also now considering clearing the debts of village councils, utility officials said.

"This was our first power bill for operating the water pump. We weren't sure we had to pay it, as work on the water connections was still underway," said Jamunkar, noting that the council pays bills from the property and water taxes it levies on households.

"But collections are poor as this is a tribal area, people are either landless or small landowners. Many are unemployed. We try to manage," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.